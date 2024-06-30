Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies, Friend Injured In Tragic Gundavali Metro Accident

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A young man was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle near Gundavali metro station on Saturday.

About The Incident

Vivek Yadav and his friend Aman Yadav, both 19, were out for a run when the vehicle rammed into them. Vivek fell from the Andheri flyover due to the impact of the accident and died. Aman survived but suffered multiple fractures and head injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at Seven Hills Hospital and is set to undergo surgery.

The incident was discovered when a group of cyclists noticed Aman lying on the bridge around 6:12 am. Vivek was found lying under the bridge sometime later. Aman was conscious but could not recall what had happened. His left lower leg was swollen, indicating multiple fractures.

It is believed that Vivek lay unattended for at least 15 to 20 minutes before being found.

Case Registered Under Various Sections Of IPC

The police have registered a case under the IPC sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence), and 338 (grievous hurt caused by a rash or negligent act endangering human life) against an unknown person.