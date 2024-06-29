 Mumbai Accident: Drunk Man Fatally Hit By Speeding Bus In Borivali
Megha Kuchik Updated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
A 29-year-old man was mowed down by a speeding private bus in Borivali West on June 26. As per the police, the victim, Deepak Bhandari, was inebriated and walking on the road near Sudhir Phadke bridge on SVP Road when the bus hit him at 7.20pm. The vehicle ran over his head, resulting in death on the spot.

Almost 40 minutes after the accident, bystanders informed the cops and Bhandari was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West where he was pronounced dead. The police said the victim was under the influence of alcohol and not walking properly. He worked at a private company and was identified through the documents found on his body, they added.

On Thursday, a case was registered against the bus driver, who fled the scene, under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

