 Mumbai Accident VIDEO: School Bus With 20 Kids Collides With Side Wall On JJ Flyover, Driver Arrested; 1 Student Seriously Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident VIDEO: School Bus With 20 Kids Collides With Side Wall On JJ Flyover, Driver Arrested; 1 Student Seriously Injured

Mumbai Accident VIDEO: School Bus With 20 Kids Collides With Side Wall On JJ Flyover, Driver Arrested; 1 Student Seriously Injured

The Pydhunie police arrested the bus driver, identified as Lalu Kumar Santu (24 years). The injured child, 12-year-old Irfan, has been admitted to the JJ Hospital.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
School bus met with an accident on JJ Flyover on June 26 | X

Mumbai: In an incident that could have proved tragic, a school bus carrying children collided with the side wall of JJ Flyover on Wednesday (June 26) morning. The bus had 20 school children at the time of the accident. One child was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment. The accident reportedly took place when the accused driver tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control.

The Pydhunie police arrested the bus driver, identified as Lalu Kumar Santu (24 years). The injured child, 12-year-old Irfan, has been admitted to the JJ Hospital.

A BEST vehicle rushed to the spot to rescue the kids in the bus, showed the video that surfaced after the accident. The video showing the bus after the accident on the JJ flyover was shot by someone living in the building closeby.

More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Accident VIDEO: School Bus With 20 Kids Collides With Side Wall On JJ Flyover, Driver...

Mumbai Accident VIDEO: School Bus With 20 Kids Collides With Side Wall On JJ Flyover, Driver...

Central Railway Increases Sectional Speed Of Suburban Trains To 95 kmph Between Tilaknagar & Panvel...

Central Railway Increases Sectional Speed Of Suburban Trains To 95 kmph Between Tilaknagar & Panvel...

Mumbai Video: Car Catches Fire On Gokhale Bridge In Andheri East; 'Vehicle Movement Affected', Say...

Mumbai Video: Car Catches Fire On Gokhale Bridge In Andheri East; 'Vehicle Movement Affected', Say...

Maharashtra MLC Polls: What Are Graduates' & Teachers' Constituencies? (Explained)

Maharashtra MLC Polls: What Are Graduates' & Teachers' Constituencies? (Explained)

Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC's Release Order Sparks Outcry

Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay HC's Release Order Sparks Outcry