Heart-Wrenching Accident: 13-Yr-Old Boy Crushed To Death After Handing Over Tiffin To Bro In Bhopal; Kin Allege Police Negligence | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenager boy, who was on way home on a two-wheeler, allegedly slipped from his vehicle and fell on the road on Tuesday evening. Before he could get up, a truck coming from behind crushed him to death, the police said. The driver fled. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

According to Hanumanganj police, the boy who was killed in the accident was Vansh Khateek (13), a student of Class 8. He left house on two-wheeler to give tiffin box to his brother who runs a shop. After handing over the tiffin box, Vansh left for his house. Near a shoe showroom on Hamidia Road, his vehicle lost balance, and he slipped. Before he could get up, a truck coming from rear crushed him to death.

The truck driver has fled. The onlookers rushed Vansh to Hamidia hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His kin Pankaj Khatik alleged negligence by the police in the case, saying that even 24 hours after the incident, the police have not been able to trace the registration number of truck, which ran over Vansh.

The police officials at Hanumanganj police station refuted allegations levelled by Vansh's kin, and said efforts were underway to trace the accused. Investigating officer Mohan Sharma told Free Press that body was sent for post-mortem on Wednesday, and was handed over to his kin thereafter. It is noteworthy that errant driving resulted in death of 24 minor boys and girls in the city last year, with the areas of Old Bhopal like Jehangirabad, Shahjehanabad, Tila Jamalpura and Chhola areas being the most vulnerable black spots.