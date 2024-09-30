Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday In Nhava

Man Dies In Road Accident On His Birthday |

Navi Mumbai: A 29-year-old from Ulwe who had gone to Nhava village with his friends to cut his birthday cake at midnight, died while going back home in a road accident. The deceased Aniket Balu Pawar (29), originally from Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), worked as a driver for a transporter in Ulwe. On Sudnay midnight, he took his employer’s Fortuner Car for a drive to Nhava village along with his six friends.

“Many Ulwe residents often go to Nhava village for drive. Similarly, Pawar and his friends too went and they cut his birthday cake there in an open space and while they were coming back, the accident happened,” a police officer from Nhava Sheva Police Station said.

At around 12.30 am on Monday while taking a turn at Nhava village towards Ulwe, Pawar lost control of the car and the vehicle turned over multiple times causing him grievous head injuries. He was taken to hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the post mortem report is yet to come and hence it is unclear if he had consumed any alcohol. The friends of the deceased received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. Pawar’s parents and his brother had come down to Navi Mumbai from Sambhaji Nagar and have taken the body back to their home town for the final rites.