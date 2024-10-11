 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Appeals To Citizens To Report Illegal Abortions And Malpractices To Safeguard Sex Ratio
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:00 AM IST
NMMC | File photo

Navi Mumbaikars can play pivotal role in preventing illegal abortions or malpractices at diagnostic centers with regards to sex determination of the fetus. In event of any one observing malpractices which can affect the overall sex ratio in the city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed citizens to inform about the same.

Citizens are required to report the happenings on website http://amchimulgimaha.in or toll-free number 18002334475. The name of the informer will be kept confidential and (as per governing terms and conditions) a cash reward of Rs.1,00,000/- (one lakh only) will be given to the informer after the crime is proved.

“Cases of female feticide can be prevented if every citizen remains vigilant and report such matters. The Pre-Conception and Antenatal Diagnostic Techniques (Prevention of Sex Selection) Act 2003 and the amended Rules 2014 (PCPNDT Act) are implemented strictly in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.  Additionally, the Medical health officers is also appointed as the competent authority to look into the implementation, supervision of the act. However, there was a need to make public aware about the role they can play in the implementation of the act,” said an official.

Corporation is also working towards increasing the number of diagnostic centers by simplifying the registration process. For opening of new diagnostic centres, administration has now commenced with online application process.

At present, a total of 185 Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques  (PCPNDT) registered centers are functioning in NMMC area.

“Applications are being received through new centers on the website https://app.nmmconline.in/. Under the said Act, Sonography Center, Counseling Center, Genetic Laboratory, Genetic Clinic, CT Scan, MRI. And facilities like Pet CT scan etc. are registered. Medical officer conducts quarterly inspection as well as audit the ‘F’ forms submitted through the Centre,” said the official

Corporation stated of taking due measures to implement the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) (Regulation) Act 2021 as per the guidelines of the Central and State Governments. Under the said Act, ART Clinic Level-1, Level-2, ART Banks and surrogacy centers etc. are given registration after the approval of the state government.

