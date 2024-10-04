Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15

NMMC | File photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) has decided to extend its amnesty scheme for delayed payments of water charges. Corporation after taking serious note of the pending water dues from across the eight wards had worked out the amnesty scheme whereby consumers were given 75% discount on the pending dues paid including the penalty levied as late fee.

As per the new deadline NMMC pending water dues can be now paid by October 15 as against the earlier deadline of September 30. NMMC levies Rs 6.40 for every 1000 litres of water consumed. The bills are being generated for the month of June-July 2024.

The details of the scheme |

The details of the scheme |

In addition to getting consumers to pay the pending dues, corporation is also printing separate QR code to make it easy to pay the bills generated on monthly basis. “There are multiple ways to pay the applicable water charges. Consumers can make the payment via NMMC website and for those familiar to QR code mode of payment then the bills are now generated with the code to be scanned. The amnesty scheme is yet another facility being extended for the benefit of the citizen and it must be utilized to clear the pending dues,” said a NMMC officer. NMMC supplies water to Navi Mumbai from Morbe Dam.