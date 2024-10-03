Navi Mumbai : CIDCO To Host Workshop On October 7 For Bidders Interested In Commercial Spaces For Metro Phase I

Metro/ representative Image | File

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned to give an opportunity to intended bidders of commercial space of the Navi Mumbai Metro Phase I line, to understand the scope of business through a workshop. The developing authority has organised a workshop for the same which is scheduled on October 7 at 11.30 am at Navi Mumbai Metro, Central Park Station, Kharghar. This workshop will provide detailed insight on available Commercial spaces and have interactions with intended bidders.

“The Metro service was commenced on this line on 17th November 2023, and is receiving an excellent response from commuters. The Metro has significantly enhanced connectivity in Navi Mumbai. The ongoing projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Corporate Park and Logistics Park, development in NAINA has made Navi Mumbai as a promising hub for business,” a CIDCO official said.

The workshop being organized by CIDCO aims to familiarize the participants about Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 overview, alignment and its importance for regional connectivity in MMR, licensing opportunities for retail and other commercial space available on lease at stations, tendering process, eligibility criteria etc. Also, there will be a discussion on suggestions from the bidders. A site visit to Metro stations too has been planned after the workshop.

Each metro station has 40 Sq. m space for indoor commercial and area measuring 7,065 sq. m is available at 5 stations for outdoor commercial space. The use of indoor commercial space can be for quick food and beverages, retail, electronics, bookstores, florist, apparel store, gift shops etc. The use of outdoor commercial space can be for supermarket, quick food and beverage, retail, electronics, car showroom, stores, corporate office etc.

“It is a golden opportunity for intended bidders of retail space, developers, businesses and sellers to grow their business by using the commercial spaces developed at Metro stations by CIDCO,” the officer added.