Navi Mumbai: NMMC Concludes ‘Swachata Hi Seva’ Fortnight With Grand Cleanliness Festival On Gandhi Jayanti

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and other dignitaries attend the grand cleanliness festival at CIDCO Exhibition Center, Vashi, marking the conclusion of the 'Swachata Hi Seva' program

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had taken up ‘swachata hi seva’ 15 days program which concluded on Gandhi Jayanti. The program that went about for over a fortnight, concluded with a grand cleanliness festival at the CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi, attended by over 7,500 students and citizens.

Among those present at the event were Thane Lok Sabha Member Naresh Mhaske, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Shirish Ardawad, cleanliness icon and artist Achyut Palav, adventurous swimmer Shubham Vanmali, renowned actresses Radhika Deshpande, Deepali Pansare, Ketaki Narayan, Bhagyashree Mote, and other dignitaries.

“Although today marked the conclusion of the ‘Swachata hi Seva’ fortnight, it was seen as the beginning of a cleanliness drive that must be maintained,” Mhaske said. He emphasized that cleanliness is not merely a matter of preaching but should start with actual action from oneself. He remarked that if the municipality and the public come together with a cleanliness mindset, nothing is impossible, and stopping anyone creating litter is akin to expressing love for the city.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde expressed gratitude for the large participation of citizens in various initiatives throughout the program. He highlighted that innovative efforts have given Navi Mumbai a unique identity in the country, due to the continuous cooperation of its citizens.

The Commissioner expressed happiness over successfully instilling the values of cleanliness in students from a young age through various competitive events, which drew a significant number of participants. He expressed confidence that Navi Mumbai's recognition at the national level would further rise through innovative projects such as ‘Waste to Energy’ and ‘Textile Recycling.’

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, in his introductory remarks, noted that the overwhelming response from citizens to each initiative during the fortnight has added to Navi Mumbai's prestige. Reviewing the various programs implemented under the campaign, he expressed satisfaction that cleanliness competitions conducted in schools have instilled the values of cleanliness in millions of students during this period.

The program commenced with a tribute to the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The winners of various cleanliness-related competitions held in schools during the fortnight long program, were honoured with awards.