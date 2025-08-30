Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings | Pexels Image (Representative)

After the Virar building collapse incident, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao directed officials to immediately evacuate 37 highly dangerous buildings in the Thane Municipal area, following communication with residents.

Current Status of Dangerous Buildings

There are a total of 93 “highly dangerous” buildings under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), of which 56 have already been vacated. However, 191 families still live in the remaining 37 buildings. According to the civic body, officials have been reaching out to residents since before the monsoon, urging them to move out.

Continuous Communication with Residents

Rao held a meeting with civic officials to review the status of unsafe buildings that require evacuation. He stated that the municipal team has been continuously communicating with residents of these “very dangerous” buildings, warning them that living there is extremely risky and urging them to vacate at the earliest. The civic body stressed the need for immediate evacuation and repair of such structures.

Assurance on Possession Rights

Commissioner Rao assured that the Corporation will not hand over possession of these vacated buildings to anyone else and clarified that ownership rights will remain with the current residents.

Safety Awareness Measures

Notice boards had been displayed on all dangerous buildings before the monsoon season, but Rao instructed that these boards be reinstalled. He also directed officials to distribute leaflets to every household explaining warning signs of dangerous structures, create WhatsApp groups of residents to share information, and remind them that prior permission from TMC is mandatory for any repair work.

Monitoring and Persuasion by Officials

Rao further instructed Assistant Commissioners and concerned officers to remain in constant touch with residents still occupying such buildings, to persuade them to vacate and reassure them about possession rights. He reiterated that living in highly dangerous buildings can be life-threatening.

Categorisation of Buildings

According to civic officials, as per categorisation, C1 buildings must be fully vacated, while C2A and C2B category buildings require major repairs. No one is permitted to reside in these structures during the repair period.