 Navi Mumbai's Swachhata Ki Seva Campaign: NMMC Mobilizes 5,000 Citizens For Major Clean-Up Of Key Highways; Visuals Surface
"As expected, residents participated in the event in large numbers. More than 5000 odd citizens were involved in getting both the roads cleaned. This included the 2700 members of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Revdanda, Alibaug who were active participants in this highway cleaning campaign," said an official.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised a two-day major clean-up drive of the Sion-Panvel highway and Thane Belapur road. The drive organised under the Swachhata Ki Seva Campaign was undertaken to ensure that major roads connecting various parts of the city were clean and didn’t bring disrepute to the city.

The first part of the campaign was conducted on Sunday wherein public participation was considered to be maximum. The second part of the drive will be done on October 2.

Statement Of An Official

“As expected, residents participated in the event in large numbers. More than 5000 odd citizens were involved in getting both the roads cleaned. This included the 2700 members of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Revdanda, Alibaug who were active participants in this highway cleaning campaign,” said an official.

The campaign commenced from 7 am onwards. Both the roads were divided into parts and specific areas were allotted for the municipal officers, sanitation workers, and volunteers to take up the work of cleaning of the designated stretch.

“For smooth execution both the roads were divided into nodes and volunteers as well residents involved with the cleaning work were assigned locations as per their respective areas. At the Belapur segment, those participating assembled at the Uran Phata junction and commenced the process after taking a pledge of keeping the surrounding area always clean. A similar process was followed in the other segments of the road like in the case of Nerul the gathering was held at Juinagar,” said the officer.

Similarly, in all the eight divisions, under the control of Dr. Ajay Gadde and Santosh Warule, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, as well as Zone I Deputy Commissioner Somnath Potre and Zone II Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad, the department offices were allotted sanitation areas.

About The Clean-Up

While cleaning the highway, rain-grown grass was removed from the sides of the roads and footpaths, this includes the wild plants as well. Apart from this, the dust and mud accumulated on the roadsides were also cleaned by spraying treated water on firefighting vehicles.

“With such a large number of people coming from both sides to clean the main roads of the city, it can be easily concluded that residents have made this event into a big cleanliness movement in Navi Mumbai. Passengers traveling on these routes were also looking at the ongoing cleanliness drive with curiosity. Some private drivers even stopped their vehicles and took pictures to appreciate the campaign,” adds the official.

