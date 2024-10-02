Navi Mumbai: Cop’s Wife Booked For Cheating Fellow Officers' Wives In Bogus Chit Fund Scheme |

Navi Mumbai: A wife of a police personnel has been booked by Belapur police for cheating other women who are also wives of police personnel in the name of bogus chit fund scheme. The case was registered by Sonam Kachgunde (32), wife of police staff attached to Panvel traffic unit. Around 16 people including 11 policemen’s wives and five men were cheated by the lady. According to police, all the victims and the alleged cheater lady, were residents of Police colony in Belapur.

The alleged accused has been identified as Sarika Lakshman Chavan (44), whose husband is attached to Nerul police station. In the year 2019, Chavan had approached the women of the police colony with the scheme of monthly investment in her chit fund wherein they could earn good returns. The women and men started investing in the scheme only to realise that she was cheating them with fake promises.

“After the period of the investment, when the investors started demanding her about their money. She told them that she has given that as loan to various businessmen and would get them back from them with interest amount which will profit the investors as well. She asked them to wait for some time as she was expecting the money from them,” a police officer said.

According to the complainant, even after waiting for many months as there were no signs of getting the money back, she and other women approached her again to which she threatened that she would their children and also file false police complaint against their husbands.

Accordingly, the victims approached CBD Belapur police in the month of August and gave a written complaint which was investigated and a case was registered on September 26.

As per the scheme, if the investors invested Rs 500 every month with her for three years, they would get Rs 25,000 instead of RS 18,000. Similarly, of RS 1000 is invested with her monthly, at the end of the year, the investor would get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 12,000.

“She has been booked for cheating and criminal intimidation. As per the procedure, we have served her with notice to be present before us for interrogation,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from CBD Belapur police station said.