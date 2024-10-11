 Maharashtra Govt Announces Dedicated Helpline Amid Rising Cyber Crimes, DCM Fadnavis Inaugurates Command Centre In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Announces Dedicated Helpline Amid Rising Cyber Crimes, DCM Fadnavis Inaugurates Command Centre In Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Govt Announces Dedicated Helpline Amid Rising Cyber Crimes, DCM Fadnavis Inaugurates Command Centre In Navi Mumbai

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Maha Cyber - Maharashtra Cyber Security Project' at Mahape, Navi Mumbai on Friday. Under the project 5,000 police personnel will be trained annually to tackle the rising cyber treats and online crimes. A dedicated helpline of the cyber crime command centre – 14407 – was also announced.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Dy CM Fadnavis inaugurated Maha Cyber Security Command Centre In Navi Mumbai | X @DevendraFadnavis

Mumbai: To tackle the rising online crimes in Maharashtra, Dy CM Decendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated DCM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 'MahaCyber'- the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Mahape, Navi Mumbai. Fadnavis also inspected the operations of the command centre equipped with advanced technology to address the rising threat of cyber crimes.

Apart from the launch, a dedicated helpline of the cybercrime command centre – 14407 – was announced. The centre is scheduled to start functioning at full capacity from October 15.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud
article-image

It will be India's first state-level cyber crime command and control centre, having multiple channels of cyber crime reporting. To secure Maharashtra's digital future through advanced online security, 5000 police personnel will be trained annually under the Maha Cyber Security project.

It was In December 2023, Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken about a dynamic integrated platform taking several agencies on board to tackle the alarmingly rising cyber crimes in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Dussehra 2024: How Is Ravan Dahan Celebrated in Ayodhya?
Dussehra 2024: How Is Ravan Dahan Celebrated in Ayodhya?
NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here
NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here
REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here
REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here
28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend
28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Registers Case Against Miscreants For Creating Fake Police Profiles On...
article-image

During the launch of the command centre in Navi Mumbai on Friday, Fadnavis said that the Maha Cyber Security project is undertaken to tackle the growing number of fraudulent schemes on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and other digital platforms.

As per reports, Maharashtra cyber cell received around 1,000 calls of cyber crimes on a daily basis and from the year 2023 there has been a sharp rise of 94 per cent in cyber fraud cases.

In Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai in particular has reported a high number of cyber crimes and Maharashtra's first cyber cell was also established in Nerul. The Navi Mumbai police had also started a 'Cyber Warrior' initiative in 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Thane Couple Arrested For Killing 24-Year-Old 'Stepbrother'; Victim's Body Found Packed...

Maharashtra: Thane Couple Arrested For Killing 24-Year-Old 'Stepbrother'; Victim's Body Found Packed...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway;...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway;...

Maharashtra Govt Announces Dedicated Helpline Amid Rising Cyber Crimes, DCM Fadnavis Inaugurates...

Maharashtra Govt Announces Dedicated Helpline Amid Rising Cyber Crimes, DCM Fadnavis Inaugurates...

Nashik: 2 Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice At Artillery Centre

Nashik: 2 Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice At Artillery Centre

Viral Video: Pet Dog Travels On Mumbai Local, Leaves Passengers In Smiles

Viral Video: Pet Dog Travels On Mumbai Local, Leaves Passengers In Smiles