 Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud

Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud

The whopping amount, which was blocked or frozen in numerous accounts, have been returned to the aggrieved after the completion of legal procedures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In the last nine months, cyber cops from the city's crime branch, in collaboration with banks and payment gateways, have recovered Rs 114.36 crore lost in frauds.

The whopping amount, which was blocked or frozen in numerous accounts, have been returned to the aggrieved after the completion of legal procedures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Read Also
Navratri 2024: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago With Great...
article-image

About Another Feat

In yet another feat, the Mumbai police recovered Rs 1.1 crore in 24 hours, which were cumulatively lost in six cases. Mostly the aggrieved were duped in digital arrest scam wherein fraudsters weave a fake crime story and threaten the target to cough up money to avoid legal troubles.

FPJ Shorts
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud: Verbal Spat Between The Two Escalates; Comedian Call Ola Boss 'OLAN MUSK'
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud: Verbal Spat Between The Two Escalates; Comedian Call Ola Boss 'OLAN MUSK'
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 Event In Delhi Today
JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 To Close Today; Check How To Apply
JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2025 To Close Today; Check How To Apply
Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pens Garba Song 'Aavati Kalay' As Tribute To Goddess Durga; Watch It Here
Navratri 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pens Garba Song 'Aavati Kalay' As Tribute To Goddess Durga; Watch It Here
Read Also
Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 3 Illegal Call Centres; 36 People Held
article-image

Among the six cases, one was lodged by a businessman from Bandra, who lost Rs1.1crore. So far, cyber police have recovered more than Rs 64 lakh in the specific case. Urging the citizens to report on 1930 if they fall prey to scammers, Police SubInspector Mangesh Bhor said, “The helpline team works round the clock. It registered 46,002 complaints between January and September. The team works in three shifts.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunaina Kejriwal (53) Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Sunaina Kejriwal (53) Passes Away After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC To Soon Provide Seamless Mobile Network, Currently Connectivity Available Near...

Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC To Soon Provide Seamless Mobile Network, Currently Connectivity Available Near...

Mumbai: 'Leg Injury Qualifies For Insurance Compensation,' Rules National Consumer Dispute Redressal...

Mumbai: 'Leg Injury Qualifies For Insurance Compensation,' Rules National Consumer Dispute Redressal...

Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Insurance Policy Scam

Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Insurance Policy Scam

Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud

Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud