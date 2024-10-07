Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cops Recover ₹114.36 Crore In 9 Months, Urge Citizens To Report Fraud

Mumbai: In the last nine months, cyber cops from the city's crime branch, in collaboration with banks and payment gateways, have recovered Rs 114.36 crore lost in frauds.

The whopping amount, which was blocked or frozen in numerous accounts, have been returned to the aggrieved after the completion of legal procedures, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

About Another Feat

In yet another feat, the Mumbai police recovered Rs 1.1 crore in 24 hours, which were cumulatively lost in six cases. Mostly the aggrieved were duped in digital arrest scam wherein fraudsters weave a fake crime story and threaten the target to cough up money to avoid legal troubles.

Among the six cases, one was lodged by a businessman from Bandra, who lost Rs1.1crore. So far, cyber police have recovered more than Rs 64 lakh in the specific case. Urging the citizens to report on 1930 if they fall prey to scammers, Police SubInspector Mangesh Bhor said, “The helpline team works round the clock. It registered 46,002 complaints between January and September. The team works in three shifts.”