Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 3 Illegal Call Centres; 36 People Held

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal call centres, the crime branch raided three such establishments and arrested 36 people, including eight women, in the operation conducted on the night of October 3. While the two call centres operating from Aarey Colony allegedly illegally sold banned drugs to the US citizens, the third establishment based in Jogeshwari duped people on the pretext of providing quick loans. Around 3,000 people have been cheated on the false promise of giving loans, said the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur, the raid was carried out by Unit 10 and Unit 12. “After getting a tip-off, both the units formed separate teams and laid a trap in the jurisdictions of Oshiwara and Aarey Sub police stations,” said the DCP. Unit 10 and Unit 12, headed by Inspectors Deepak Sawant and Navnath Japtap, respectively, conducted the raid.

Sawant's team cracked down on two call centres – Gate Pharmacy LLP and All Win Info Media Pvt Ltd – located in Jogeshwari West. They found the employees contacting foreigners through VoIP calls, while posing as representatives of an online pharmacy. With the offer to sell banned drugs like Viagra, Tramadol, Cialis and Levitra, the accused would take orders, asking the buyer to make payments in dollars online, said DCP Thakur. In this manner, they cheated the state as well as the central governments by evading revenue.

In the operation conducted by Jagtap's Unit 12 team, the call centre – DhanSampada Finance – was located at Aarey Colony. Rahul Manjrekar, 35, the owner, was among those 24 arrested. The Santacruz resident is a commerce graduate and has liaisons with various call centres, said the DCP, adding that his 'employees' duped customers by taking processing fees on the pretext of quick loans. Of a total 36 people working there, police arrested an accountant, telecallers and eight women, including HR and team leader.