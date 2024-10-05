 Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 3 Illegal Call Centres; 36 People Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch Raids 3 Illegal Call Centres; 36 People Held

Mumbai: Crime Branch Raids 3 Illegal Call Centres; 36 People Held

While the two call centres operating from Aarey Colony allegedly illegally sold banned drugs to the US citizens, the third establishment based in Jogeshwari duped people on the pretext of providing quick loans. Around 3,000 people have been cheated on the false promise of giving loans, said the police.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal call centres, the crime branch raided three such establishments and arrested 36 people, including eight women, in the operation conducted on the night of October 3. While the two call centres operating from Aarey Colony allegedly illegally sold banned drugs to the US citizens, the third establishment based in Jogeshwari duped people on the pretext of providing quick loans. Around 3,000 people have been cheated on the false promise of giving loans, said the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur, the raid was carried out by Unit 10 and Unit 12. “After getting a tip-off, both the units formed separate teams and laid a trap in the jurisdictions of Oshiwara and Aarey Sub police stations,” said the DCP. Unit 10 and Unit 12, headed by Inspectors Deepak Sawant and Navnath Japtap, respectively, conducted the raid.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held
article-image

Sawant's team cracked down on two call centres – Gate Pharmacy LLP and All Win Info Media Pvt Ltd – located in Jogeshwari West. They found the employees contacting foreigners through VoIP calls, while posing as representatives of an online pharmacy. With the offer to sell banned drugs like Viagra, Tramadol, Cialis and Levitra, the accused would take orders, asking the buyer to make payments in dollars online, said DCP Thakur. In this manner, they cheated the state as well as the central governments by evading revenue.

In the operation conducted by Jagtap's Unit 12 team, the call centre – DhanSampada Finance – was located at Aarey Colony. Rahul Manjrekar, 35, the owner, was among those 24 arrested. The Santacruz resident is a commerce graduate and has liaisons with various call centres, said the DCP, adding that his 'employees' duped customers by taking processing fees on the pretext of quick loans. Of a total 36 people working there, police arrested an accountant, telecallers and eight women, including HR and team leader.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges
Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges
Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match
Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Hugs Jemimah Rodrigues & Presents Her With Fielding Medal After IND vs NZ Women's T20 WC 2024 Match
Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts
Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts
Dow Jones On Record High, Nasdaq & S&P 500 Rallies After Surprising Jobs Data; Crude Oil Simmers On US Exchanges
Dow Jones On Record High, Nasdaq & S&P 500 Rallies After Surprising Jobs Data; Crude Oil Simmers On US Exchanges

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts

Mumbai Humidity To Reach Newer Heights Next Week As October Heat Hits The City: IMD Predicts

Japan's ODA: Tribute To Deepening India's Bonds With Mumbai Metro Line 3

Japan's ODA: Tribute To Deepening India's Bonds With Mumbai Metro Line 3

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbai: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Byculla; Probe Underway

Mumbai: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Byculla; Probe Underway