Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Representative image |

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuation with their crackdown against anti-social elements, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a gambling den that was found to be operating from a plush bungalow in Bhayandar on Thursday.

Two Held Including A Woman

According to the police, two people including a woman along with the den operator identified as-Milind Sudhakar Mhatre (44) were taken into custody and booked under the relevant section of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 for their indulgence in the illegal activities.

Acting on a tip-off a team led by police sub inspector-Prasad Gowle armed with a search warrant swooped down on the second floor of Bhagyashree bungalow located in Murdha village area of Bhayandar (west) at around 6 pm. The police team rounded up the gamblers who were found to be indulging in placing monetary bets on card games.

Gambling Material Seized During Raid

Besides gambling material including packs of cards and plastic chips of various colours (which players can convert in-game winnings into cash), cash amounting more than Rs. 7,400 was seized during the raid. Further investigations were underway.

After lodges and flats in posh residential areas, bungalows located in the rural outskirts of the twin-city seem to have become favourite spots for gamblers to conduct their nefarious activities.