 Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

According to the police, two people including a woman along with the den operator identified as-Milind Sudhakar Mhatre (44) were taken into custody and booked under the relevant section of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 for their indulgence in the illegal activities.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuation with their crackdown against anti-social elements, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a gambling den that was found to be operating from a plush bungalow in Bhayandar on Thursday.

Two Held Including A Woman

According to the police, two people including a woman along with the den operator identified as-Milind Sudhakar Mhatre (44) were taken into custody and booked under the relevant section of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 for their indulgence in the illegal activities.

Acting on a tip-off a team led by police sub inspector-Prasad Gowle armed with a search warrant swooped down on the second floor of Bhagyashree bungalow located in Murdha village area of Bhayandar (west) at around 6 pm. The police team rounded up the gamblers who were found to be indulging in placing monetary bets on card games.

FPJ Shorts
Video: LSG Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20I Series
Video: LSG Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Sweats It Out In Nets Ahead Of IND vs BAN T20I Series
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Relatives Arrested For Robbing Businessman Of ₹10 Lakh Using Toy Gun In Janta...
article-image

Gambling Material Seized During Raid

Besides gambling material including packs of cards and plastic chips of various colours (which players can convert in-game winnings into cash), cash amounting more than Rs. 7,400 was seized during the raid. Further investigations were underway.

After lodges and flats in posh residential areas, bungalows located in the rural outskirts of the twin-city seem to have become favourite spots for gamblers to conduct their nefarious activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5;...

Mumbai Metro 3: 96 Daily Trips, Fares Starting At ₹10, Aarey To BKC Aqua Line To Run From Oct 5;...

Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Mira-Bhayandar: Gambling Den At Posh Bungalow In Bhayandar Busted; Woman Among 2 Held

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage On Seashore In Mumbai

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Garbage On Seashore In Mumbai

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

PM Modi In Thane: Navi Mumbai Police Bans Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Ensure Smooth Traffic On...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...

Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building...