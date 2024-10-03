 Mira Bhayandar: Relatives Arrested For Robbing Businessman Of ₹10 Lakh Using Toy Gun In Janta Nagar; Cash Recovered
Mira Bhayandar: Relatives Arrested For Robbing Businessman Of ₹10 Lakh Using Toy Gun In Janta Nagar; Cash Recovered

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Relatives Arrested for ₹10 Lakh Robbery Using Toy Gun; Cash Recovered | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 36 hours after they entered the house of a milk supplier and decamped with Rs 10 lakh cash, three people including a woman were arrested by the crime detection unit of the Kashigaon police for their involvement in the crime.

According to the police the incident was reported from a flat in the BSUP building in Janta Nagar at around 5 am on Monday (30, September). In his statement to the police, the complainant-Mohammed Adil Ilyas Ahmed (29) said that after hearing knocks on their door, his wife woke up to open it. Three burqa-clad people barged into the flat. One of them caught hold of Ahmed’s wife, while his accomplice whipped out a gun from a bag. They assaulted the couple before entering the bedroom and decamping with a bag containing Rs 10 lakh cash.

Relatives Arrested for ₹10 Lakh Robbery Using Toy Gun; Cash Recovered | File Photo

An offence under sections 309(6) (commit robbery), 305 (theft in a dwelling house, 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 351 (criminal intimidation) and 61(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kashigaon police station against the unidentified trio.

Suspecting it to be the handiwork of an insider, a team led by senior police inspector-Rahul Kumar Patil under the guidance of DCP (Zone I)- Prakash Gaikwad, started investigations into the case. After scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage near the building and possible getaway routes, the police noticed suspicious movements of a Hyundai Verna car.

Based on the details obtained from the registration number of the car, the police zeroed-in on the accused who have been identified as- Jubeir Furqan Khan (21), Kamran Ishaq Shaikh (19) and their 23-year-old female accomplice. All the accused are residents of Nallasopara.

While the trio turned out to be distant relatives of the complainant, the kingpin Kamran Shaikh who had earlier worked in his dairy business was apparently aware about the cash transactions.

Apart from the car, toy-gun and burqas used in the crime, the police managed to recover the entire stolen cash from the trio who have been remanded to police custody till 4, October. Further investigations were underway.

