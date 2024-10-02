Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Installs CCTV To Catch Peeper Watching Her And Daughters; Accused Caught Red-Handed & Beaten By MNS Workers

Representative Image

The intuition that someone had been keeping an eye on her and her two young daughters, a woman installed a closed television (CCTV) camera outside her tenement to catch the peeping tom. Her presence of mind worked and the peeping tom who has been identified as -Dhiraj Gore (24) was caught red handed on Thursday night.

The incident has been reported from the Shivneri Nagar area in Bhayandar (west). According to the police, Gore who resides in the nearby colony would stealthily sneak into the backyard of the tenement-especially during the night hours and watch the females from the rear window. The woman who had been having sleepless nights after she suspected that a peeping tom was spying on them, approached the office bearers of the local Maharashtra Nav-Nirman Sena (MNS) unit who advised her to install the CCTV camera and keep a close watch on the live feeds.

Finally, Gore was caught in the act at around 8 pm on Thursday. The woman immediately informed deputy MNS city chief- Abhinandan Chavhan who along with other members of the party reached the spot and caught hold of Gore. After a sound thrashing, he was handed over to the Bhayandar police station. It is suspected that the accused captured images and recorded videos of the female family members for the past more than two months.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for stalking and watching/ capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act. Further investigations were underway.