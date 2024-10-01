Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Return Stolen Goods Worth ₹6.89 Crore, CM Eknath Shinde Hands Over Items To Victims At Mira Road Ceremony

CM returning the stolen valuables and demo cheques | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In a commendable and rare feat, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police returned stolen valuables/ vehicles and reverted money lost to cyber fraud collectively worth more than a whopping Rs 6.89 crore at a ceremony held at the Dr. Appashaeb Dharmadhikari community hall in Mira Road in the presence of chief minister-Eknath Shinde, police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey and Shiv Sena MLA- Pratap Sarnaik on Monday evening.

Apart from reverting cash amounting more than Rs 2.46 crore and Rs 3.14 crore recovered by personnel from Zone I and cybercrime unit respectively, keys of 46 vehicles valued at around Rs 69 lakh, 125 mobile phones worth Rs 14.83 lakh, cash and gold ornaments priced Rs 44.46 lakh was returned to their rightful owners.

The CM personally handed over the valuables and demo cheques to 25 out of the total complainants. While patting the backs of the cops for their performance, the chief minister said, “Lost or stolen goods are rarely recovered. However, the MBVV police have done a wonderful job by not only apprehending the culprits but also recovering the stolen booty from them and returning it to their rightful owners.”

The MBVV police commissionerate is amongst one of the top law-enforcing agencies in the state in respect to restitution of stolen/lost property to its rightful owners and reversals of money lost to cyber fraud.

Although the judicial process is lengthy and cumbersome, the police minimised the delays by swiftly completing all legal formalities and after due verifications handed over the movable property to the concerned complainants.

Most of the victims could not believe their luck at getting back the valuables for which they had given up all hope. “I never thought of getting back my money after losing in a cyber fraud, my trust in the police has doubled after this,” said a Piyush Chouhan while thanking the police.

“I was hesitant to even lodge a police complaint but the cops were very co-operative,” said another complainant. Others shared similar feelings while getting back their valuables.