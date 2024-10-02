 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges
The crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station have apprehended three Men who were found to be in possession of a country-made pistol and five live cartridges in Nallasopara. The trio turned out to be hardcore criminals from Uttar Pradesh who had apparently arrived in the city to commit some serious offence.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
The UP-based criminals in police custody | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: The crime detection unit attached to the Pelhar police station have apprehended three Men who were found to be in possession of a country-made pistol and five live cartridges in Nallasopara. The trio turned out to be hardcore criminals from Uttar Pradesh who had apparently arrived in the city to commit some serious offence.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the crime detection unit led by PSI-Tukaram Bhosale under the supervision of senior police inspector-Jitendra Vankotti laid a trap and nabbed the trio after a hot chase in the Om Sai Nagar area of Nallasopara (east).

The trio who have been identified as- Krupashankar Bhullan Yadav alias Gorakh (27), Sarvesh Ramjit Yadav (27) and Rohit Janardhan Yadav (28)-all hailing from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Upon frisking, the trio were found to be in possession of a country-made pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones.

With more than two dozen offences including- violent robbery, attempt-to-murder, possession of arms, cheating and extortion registered against him at various police stations including-Kerakat, Jalalpur, Buxa and Line Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh, Kripashankar is said to be the kingpin of the gang who has also been booked under the gangsters and anti-social activities (prevention) act, 1986.

Five offences have been registered against his accomplice Sarvesh Yadav. “Detailed investigations including checking call detail records were underway to ascertain the motive behind the trio’s arrival in the city with a firearm.” said Vankotti.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to police custody till 3, October after they were produced before the court. PSI Tukaram Bhople is conducting further investigations.

