 Navratri 2024: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago With Great Devotion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavratri 2024: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago With Great Devotion

Navratri 2024: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago With Great Devotion

According to police sources, around 1889, during a theft case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized some stolen items, which included a goddess idol approximately 3.5 feet tall. The idol is made of panchadhatu (a five-metal alloy) and is quite solid which explains its weight.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Currently, the excitement of Navratri is in full swing across Mumbai and the entire country. In this festive period, an idol of a goddess found by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch 35 years ago is worshipped with great devotion during Navratri. Some retired female police officers also participate in this worship of the goddess.

According to police sources, around 1889, during a theft case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized some stolen items, which included a goddess idol approximately 3.5 feet tall. The idol is made of panchadhatu (a five-metal alloy) and is quite solid which explains its weight. 

There is a legend that the idol of the goddess was stored away in a corner of the property room. However, a police officer reportedly had a vision, after which the idol was taken out from storage, and its worship began in 1990-91.

There isn't much information available about this goddess idol, but there is a belief that the goddess holds great power, which is widely discussed.

FPJ Shorts
Assam Government Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme For Girl Child To Eradicate Dropouts And Child Marriage By 2026
Assam Government Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme For Girl Child To Eradicate Dropouts And Child Marriage By 2026
Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months
Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months
Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC
Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC
Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested
Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested

Since 2004, the goddess has been worshipped for nine days during Navratri. Additionally, every visiting woman is offered a meal. It is claimed that the police officers in the Crime Branch, before embarking on any crime investigation, seek the goddess's blessings. It is said that the complainant in the case for which the goddess idol was seized as property had given the idol to the Mumbai Police.

Some retired police personnel and officers still come to seek the blessings of this goddess. Additionally, devotees who are aware of her significance also visit to have darshan of the goddess during the Navratri festival.Apart from Navratri, the installation of this goddess idol takes place in the Crime Branch's admin department throughout the entire year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Counters PM Modi's Accusations That MVA Govt Stalled Mumbai Metro 3 Line Work

Shiv Sena (UBT) Counters PM Modi's Accusations That MVA Govt Stalled Mumbai Metro 3 Line Work

NCDRC Dismisses Lower Parel-Based Textile Firm's Theft Claim Over Concealed Facts

NCDRC Dismisses Lower Parel-Based Textile Firm's Theft Claim Over Concealed Facts

Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months

Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months

Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC

Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC

Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested

Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested