Navratri 2024: Mumbai Police Crime Branch Worships Goddess Idol Recovered 35 Years Ago With Great Devotion

Mumbai: Currently, the excitement of Navratri is in full swing across Mumbai and the entire country. In this festive period, an idol of a goddess found by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch 35 years ago is worshipped with great devotion during Navratri. Some retired female police officers also participate in this worship of the goddess.

According to police sources, around 1889, during a theft case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized some stolen items, which included a goddess idol approximately 3.5 feet tall. The idol is made of panchadhatu (a five-metal alloy) and is quite solid which explains its weight.

There is a legend that the idol of the goddess was stored away in a corner of the property room. However, a police officer reportedly had a vision, after which the idol was taken out from storage, and its worship began in 1990-91.

There isn't much information available about this goddess idol, but there is a belief that the goddess holds great power, which is widely discussed.

Since 2004, the goddess has been worshipped for nine days during Navratri. Additionally, every visiting woman is offered a meal. It is claimed that the police officers in the Crime Branch, before embarking on any crime investigation, seek the goddess's blessings. It is said that the complainant in the case for which the goddess idol was seized as property had given the idol to the Mumbai Police.

Some retired police personnel and officers still come to seek the blessings of this goddess. Additionally, devotees who are aware of her significance also visit to have darshan of the goddess during the Navratri festival.Apart from Navratri, the installation of this goddess idol takes place in the Crime Branch's admin department throughout the entire year.