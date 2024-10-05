Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Registers Case Against Miscreants For Creating Fake Police Profiles On Social Media, Posting Obscene Content

Cyber police take action against fake social media profiles impersonating the Navi Mumbai police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Cyber police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants for making a fake profile in the name of Navi Mumbai police on ‘X’ platform and Instagram and posting obscene content.

“Since there is extensive use of social media by citizens, the Navi Mumbai Police have started utilizing social media and digital platforms to raise awareness about cyber crimes, financial crimes, drug-related offenses, and women's safety among the public. In such a scenario if any miscreant creates a fake profile, it could lead to a lot of confusion among the public,” a police officer said.

Below mentioned X handle is not belong to Navi Mumbai Police.

The fake X handle link is - https://t.co/e2FUGvVRWd (नवी मुंबई पुलिस - @navimumpolics) #fakeaccount pic.twitter.com/xy83peNhze — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) October 3, 2024

The social media cell of Navi Mumbai police, recently noticed this handle and alerted the cyber police station. The cops took down both the handles. “We would be now writing to both the platforms to get the further details about the creation of the accounts and would trace down the accused,” senior police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Cyber police station said.

It was found that the account was created in the year 2020. The police believe that probably, the account was previously being used under some other’s name and now would have changed the name to ‘Navi Mumbai police’.

The police has urged not to fall for such fake accounts and always check the ‘blue tick’ of the account before believing in the information put out on social media. The police have also put on an alert from their official handle on social media, about the same.