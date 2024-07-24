Navi Mumbai Cyber Cell Arrest Man Associated With Cyber Fraud Gang Of Dubai |

Navi Mumbai: A 34 year old man, an associate of a Dubai based cyber gang, involved in various forex trading frauds, has been nabbed by Zone II Cyber cell of Navi Mumbai. The 34-year-old accused who identity is not being revealed by the police in order to not alert the other associates, is originally an Antop Hill resident who had been a part of a cyber racket that operated from Dubai and cheated people in the name of trading.

The accused, a B Com passout, along with other men from Mumbai itself, ran a call center in Dubai in order to evade arrest in India. The accused came into the radar of the Zone II Cyber police while investigating a case of fraud that was registered on April 25 by a Khanda Colony resident, with Khandeshwar police.

The complainant, who worked in a private firm, was contacted by a person who identified himself as Ayan Ansari and offered him to open a demat account in Ultra Global Market company for earning good returns. The complainant who was reluctant to invest initially, was lured into it by the caller with high promises.

The complainant submitted the required documents on WhatsApp and paid Rs 8,600 joining fee and made the first investment of Rs 34,000. The accused transferred Rs 1 lakh as profit to the complainant. After winning the trust of the victim, the accused made him invest in several installments, a total of Rs 22.54 lakh from January 1 to April 1.

“During the investigation of the case, we found that the gang operated from Dubai. We had been keeping a track of the accused and we got an information that he had come to Antop Hill to visit his family and that is when we nabbed him. The accused has revealed that he along with few more men ran a call center in Dubai,” inspector Deepali Patil from Zone II Cyber Cell, said.

The accused who had landed in the month of June from Dubai, was nabbed on July 16 and is now in judicial custody. According to police, the main guy who runs the call center in Dubai is still at large and along with the main accused, around two more people who worked under him are wanted. The gang has cheated several people across the country in of crores of rupees in the name of trading. As of now, police have seized Rs 9.75 lakh from the accused.

In the month of November last year, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released a ‘Alert List’ for public to be aware of the fraudulent companies that are not authorised to do trading. The police has appealed people that before investing in any trading, one should check the list released by RBI- https://m.rbi.org.in//scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=4235