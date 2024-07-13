Mumbai Fraud: 22-Year-Old Zaveri Bazar Jeweller Duped Of ₹66.79 Lakhs By Fake Gold Dealer; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: The LT marg police had registered an FIR as an alleged dealer who promised purchasing gold biscuits at a lower price than the market rate.

The matter came to light when Pradip Kumar (22), the jewellery shop owner approached the police station to register an FIR against a person who introduced himself as Ashward Wilson.

According to the FIR, the victim is from Udupi, a district in Karnataka and owns a jewellery shop in the city. 6 months ago his friend had contacted him and informed him about an alleged agent Ashward Wilson, who is a dealer of gold biscuits and provides less than the market rate.

Kumar had visited Zaveri Bazar in January to acquire the gold biscuits as a deal with Wilson was allegedly made. Wilson had showcased a sample of 100 kg gold biscuits to built trust, the FIR stated.

On January 19, as per as the deal Kumar allegedly transferred Rs 66.79 lakhs to the victims in 2 instalments as he wanted to buy 12 gold biscuits. According to the FIR Kumar had reached the location where the duo were going to met but Wilson did not return and allegedly turned his phone off.

Later when the victim realised that he had been duped as the accused had not responded, he immediately approached the LT marg police to register an FIR under sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian penal code.