Mumbai: Fake FedEx Courier Racket Busted, 3 Arrested For Duping Victim Of ₹65.10 Lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai East Zone Cyber Crime department busted allegedly the fake FedEx courier racket for duping a person for 65.10 lakhs by making an automated call claiming to be a crime branch officer.

On June 5, a complainant received an automated call with the request to press two button, after pressing the two the call was immediately connected with the an unknown person names Rohit Roy, who claimed to be calling from FedEx company.

According to the police, The fake FedEx staff informed to the complainant that the FedEx parcel you have sent to Taiwan has a 5 passports, 4 credit cards, 1 laptop, 200 gm MDMA, 4kg clothes which is illegal and with the gang accused transferred the call where a person claimed to be a crime branch officer.

To earn his faith, the phony official promptly sent his false Mumbai Police identity card of what's app and letterhead with the signature of the senior officer, as well as a fake letterhead from ICICI Bank.

The gang also threatened the victim with seven to ten years in prison for doing the crime. The victim is afraid and transfers a total of 65.10 lakhs to the Punjab National Bank account number shared by the fake officer.

When the accused recognized it was a scam, he promptly filed a complaint with the Mumbai’s North Zone Cyber Department.

In the Investigation Cyber police detained accused name Shubham Padawe(26) from Borivali area and while intiriogating police also came to know the Involvement of two people named Fayan Shaikh(22) and Adnan Mirza(21) of Malad area.

The cyber police arrested all three accused on July 8 and till now seized 13.50 lakhs in the case and also the remaining amount has been exchanged in Crypto currency and transferred to wanted accused.

The case has been registered under section of the Indian Penal Code, 120(B), 388, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 66 C, D of Information Technology Act.

The court has granted police custody till 12 July of all three accused for further investigation in this case.