Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: 'My Career Is Over,' Says Mihir Shah During Confession To Mumbai Police

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, is being produced before the Sewri court, in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | ANI

Mihir Shah, the 23-year-old accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, told police during his 'confession' that the crime was a 'mistake' due to which his 'career' was 'over'. As per report by News18 citing sources, the police are less inclined to bank on Mihir Shah's statements. Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, is accused of killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. Shah's BMW rammed her when she was riding on scooter with her husband. Nakhwa was stuck to the wheel of the car which Shah drove for a kilometre more despite passerbys attempting to alert him. Shah and his driver Rajendra Bidawat confessed to the crime on July 10.

The police have found that Shah drank alcohol twice before the accident.

"The probe revealed that after drinking alcohol at Vice Global Tapas Bar located in the Juhu area, accused Mihir Shah drank alcohol at another place between Malad and Borivali," said an unname police official as reported by ANI.

At the time of the accident, Shah was accompanied by his driver Rajendra Bidawat, who drove the vehicle from Borivli to Marine Drive. But Shah forced the driver to let him drive.

On Wednesday, a Mumbai court remanded Mihir Shah to police custody till July 17. He was arrested from Virar on Tuesday. The police had formed fourteen teams to nab Mihir after he absconded following the accident. His mother and sisters left their homes as well.

Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of deceased Kaveri Nakhwa, has raised questions over delay in Mihir's arrest. He claimed that Shah was not arrested quickly due to the fact that Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session is going on.

The horrific accident at Worli was caught in CCTV cameras at Mela Junction and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli.

The latest hit-and-run incident in Worli has followed a similar case in Pune two months ago. In Pune, a Porsche car, allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old, rammed a motorcycle killing two software engineers.

(With inputs from agencies)