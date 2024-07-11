Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused Mihir Shah Used Fake ID To Obtain Liquor, Claims Juhu Pub Management

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

The management of the bar where Mihir Shah, the accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, allegedly drank with his friend has revealed that he showed a fake ID indicating his age as 27 to obtain liquor.

This revelation comes a day after the arrest of the accused, Mihir Shah, following a three-day manhunt.

According to reports, Mihir is 23 years old, and according to the law, the minimum legal drinking age in Mumbai is 25.

According to an NDTV report, the pub's management alleged that Shah showed them an identity card indicating that he was 27 years old, which led them to allow him to enter. However, three of his friends who accompanied him to the pub are over 30 years old.

The municipality took action against the pub yesterday, demolishing a part of the illegally constructed section.

The license of pub was suspended on Tuesday, July 9, for serving liquor to 23-year-old accused.

Accused Confessed To Crime

According to reports, the main accused, Mihir Shah, and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, confessed to their roles in the crime in police custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16.

Kaveri Nakva and her husband Pradik Nakva were on a scooter when Mihir Shah rammed his BMW into it from the rear. The accident was marked by extreme cruelty as the accused dragged the woman along with his car for 1.5 km, even as her husband was on the vehicle's bonnet, shouting at him to stop the vehicle, which was being driven at breakneck speed at 5:30 am.

Mihir Shah allegedly also swapped his seat with the driver and fled in another vehicle. Mihir Shah is the son of CM Eknath Shinde led by Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah and the issue also kicked up a political storm in Maharashtra.

Yesterday, Shiv Sena removed Rajesh Shah from his position as Deputy Leader of the party.