Worli Hit Run Case: 2 Accused Confess To Crime, Sent To Mumbai Police Custody

Mumbai: Two accused in the Worli hit-and-run case have reportedly confessed to their roles in the crime and are in the custody of the Mumbai police.

According to Police sources, the main accused, Mihir Shah, and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, were both confronted by the police during interrogation.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | Worli hit and run case: Worli Police have arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat who was present inside the car and the father of the person, Rajesh Shah. Mihir Shah is absconding, 6 Police teams have been formed to find him: Worli Police



"Both accused confessed their roles in the crime and the police did a scene recreation from the night of the accident. With a similar sequence to the actual accident night, the scene was recreated from CJ House Worli to Sea Link Worli," said police.

Mumbai Court Sends Mihir Shah To Police Custody

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent Mihir Shah to police custody until July 16.

Mihir Shah was arrested in Virar on Tuesday. He was brought to Sewri court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shah had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7.

Fourteen teams were formed by Mumbai police to nab him. Police arrested Rajrishi Singh Bidawat and Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, for their alleged involvement in the case.

Husband Of The Deceased Questions The Delay In The Arrest Of The Accused

Following the tragic incident, the deceased woman's husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, questioned the delay in the arrest of the accused and alleged that he dragged his wife from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road.

"It was due to 'politics' and the accused would not be arrested until the Vidhan Sabha session ends," Nakhwa had claimed. He also alleged that the delay in the arrest was because the accused was the son of a political leader.

About The Worli Hit And Run Case

According to Mumbai police, the 45-year-old victim was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband was riding the scooter while she was riding the pillion. The husband also sustained injuries in the incident.

"The couple was returning home after buying fish when the scooter they were riding on was hit by the luxury car. Both of them sustained injuries, and the woman died during treatment," police added.

Police also said that the luxury car belonged to a leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which a luxury car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old youth, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his "alarm" at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents" in the state and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the "guilty will not be spared." The Shiv Sena also removed Rajesh Shah, the father of the accused, from the party following his arrest.