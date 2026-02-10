Mumbai Weather Update February 10, 2026: Smog Engulfs City As AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a bright and pleasant morning on Tuesday, February 10, but a thick layer of smog gradually settled over the city as the day progressed, reducing visibility for early commuters and once again drawing attention to the persistent air pollution concerns across the metropolis.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to hover between 18°C and 33°C, similar to the conditions recorded on Monday. While the weather pattern remains largely stable, air quality indicators continue to reflect worrying trends.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 placing it in the ‘unhealthy’ category. This marks a slight improvement from the previous day, when the AQI had reached 304. However, the current figures still indicate poor air quality levels.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range | AQI.in

Over the past 24 hours, the city saw a sharp decline in AQI levels, with the lowest AQI of 140 recorded at 5 am, after which the readings steadily increased.

Severe Pollution In Several Localities

Multiple pockets across the city reported extremely high pollution levels. Sewri West recorded the highest AQI at 338, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. This was followed by New Navy Nagar at 326, Chembur West at 318, Yagna Nagar at 315, and Shell Colony at 312, all falling under the severe bracket.

AQI.in

In contrast, a few areas recorded relatively better air quality. Gamdevi station reported an AQI of 42, which falls in the ‘good’ category. Parsee Colony recorded 90 (moderate), while Dhakoji Sethapada and Om Siddhivinayak Society both reported AQI levels of 103 (poor). Meghdoot registered an AQI of 157, also in the ‘poor’ category.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

