Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Rajesh Shah, Father Of Accused In Worli Crash Case Removed From Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Post |

Mumbai: In a recent development around the ongoing Worli hit-and-run case, Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir, the prime accused in the case was removed from the position of Deputy leader of the Shiv Sena party led by CM Eknath Shinde. The development came to light on Wednesday when an official release from the party mentioned the removal of Shah from his position on the orders of party chief Eknath Shinde.

Mihir Shah Arrested

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police arrested Mihir Shah, who had been absconding since the hit-and-run. The police had formed 14 teams to track him down. The accident occurred when a BMW car allegedly driven by Mihir struck a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli, resulting in the death of a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa travelling with her husband.

Following the incident, Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the deceased, questioned the delay in Mihir Shah's arrest. He reported that his wife was dragged from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road after the collision. This arrest followed the tragic incident on July 7, when the BMW hit the bike in Mumbai's Worli area, leading to the woman's death.

Rajesh Shah Made Several Calls To Mihir After Accident

Meanwhile, on Monday, Worli Police reported that Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the fatal hit-and-run case made several calls to his 24-year-old son after the accident. Mihir Shah was on the run since the incident.

On July 7, Rajesh Shah and Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for non-cooperation with the police. A magistrate's court in Mumbai's Sewri sent Rajesh Shah to 14 days of judicial custody before granting him bail, while Vidawat was placed in police custody.

Police investigations revealed that Mihir had visited a pub in Juhu with friends before the accident. Statements from three of his friends present at the pub have been taken.