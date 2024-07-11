Worli Hit And Run Case: BMW Driver Mihir Shah Arrested; Accused Changed Appearance While On The Run

Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah's Son |

Mihir Shah (23), the man driving a BMW limousine who fatally knocked down a woman and injured her husband at Worli on Saturday, had changed his looks when he was on the run after the horrific accident. The Worli police, who produced him before the metropolitan magistrate's court in Sewri, alleged that he was not cooperating. Also his mobile phone phone, number plate of the car and his licence were yet to be seized.

Mihir Shah's medical examination was done at JJ Hospital, but the report is not ready yet. He had had alcohol at Global Tapar Bar at Juhu. But medical experts said it is impossible to trace alcohol in the blood after three days. That could be the reason why Mihir avoided getting arrested for that many days. The magistrate has granted six days police custody which will end on July 16.

The police alleged that Mihir's father Rajesh Shah (50), who is a builder of Palghar, had asked the driver Rishiraj Bidawat (26) to take the blame for the accident. Rajesh Shah, who was expelled from the Shiv Sena by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday , was arrested earlier and he is currently on bail.

The police said the statements of Mihir Shah and Rishiraj Bidawat, vis-a-vis the accident are not matching. The police have recorded the statement of Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of the deceased, who was riding the scooter that day. Nakhwa said when Mihir rammed into his scooter his wife fell on the road, but she was caught in the front wheel and Mihir drove the car along with her for over 1.5 km. "I was thrown on the bonnet and was screaming to Mihir to stop the car, but he went on high speed," he added.

The police have recreated the crime scene with Mihir Shah and the driver. Mihir is reported to have confessed that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

According to the sources, “Mihir knew that the deceased Kaveri was stuck in the car and still he was driving. We have scrutinized all the important CCTV footage and have strong evidence against him."

The primary post mortem report stated that Kaveri died an unnatural death due to multiple injuries.

The accused Mihir was arrested by police on Tuesday from Virar Naka with his friend Avdeep , who was also immediately detained.

After the arrest police also detained Mihir's mother Meena (50) and his two sisters Pooja (30) and Kinjal (26) from Shahpur. Pooja apparently Mihir dropped him at Shahpur. She runs a fashion design firm and had a clothing brand named ‘New Diagrm’ for celebrities.