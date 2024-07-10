Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16

Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah brought to Sewri court in Mumbai | X | ANI

Mumbai: The main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, has been sent to police custody till July 3. Mihir Shah, who was missing for three days in the hit-and-run incident that killed a woman, was arrested on Tuesday, July 9.

The development comes a day after Mihir Shah was arrested for allegedly running over his BMW car over Kaveri Nakhwa in Mumbai's Worli area. Kaveri Nakhwa was further dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car, later reports claimed.

Mihir Shah allegedly also swapped his seat with the driver, and fled in another vehicle. Mihir Shah is the son of CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah and the issue also kicked up a political storm in Maharashtra.

On July 9, Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, husband of deceased Kaveri Nakhwa had broken down in tears and had strongly questioned the delay in arrest of the prime accused in the case. Speaking to PTI, he said sobbing, "I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor."