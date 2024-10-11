Navi Mumbai International Airport: IAF To Land C-295, Flypast Sukhoi-30 At Noon; CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis To Be Present (VIDEO)

Sukhoi flypast at Navi Mumbai International Airport today | File Images/Representative

Navi Mumbai: The citizens are likely to witness a flypast of a Sukhoi-30 and C-295 aircraft as the Indian Air Force will conduct a the first aircraft takeoff and landing at the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). As informed by the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, the event is scheduled at 11.50 am and CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be present.

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the trial landing was initially scheduled on October 5 and it was expected that PM Modi will be present. However, it was delayed due to technical reasons and rescheduled.

WATCH | Inaugural Takeoff at Navi Mumbai International Airport Today: IAF's C-295 Landing and Sukhoi-30 Flypast with CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis in Attendance



For the inaugural landing at the newly built air strip, a C-295 defense transport aircraft from Gandhinagar and Sukhoi MK 30 fighter aircraft from Pune are being specially flown in. The event is a milestone wherein the landing capacity of the newly built airport will be highlighted.

For the crucial event just before the state assembly elections, along with CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis, union minister of civil aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and minister for state (aviation), Murlidhar Mohol- the MP from Pune are also expected to be present today.

The C-295 aircraft landing and Sukhoi-30 aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will be the highlights at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is being developed by CIDCO.



Operational Plan

The airport, which has been under development for several years, aims to kick off domestic operations by March 2025, followed by international services in June 2025. Spanning an area of 1,160 acres, the airport project comes with a total estimated cost of Rs 16,700 crore. It will be equipped with two runways positioned 1.55 kilometres apart from each other.

Once the airport at Navi Mumbai is operational, it will second international airport in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and will address the capacity constraints of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Last month, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully completed the Instrument Landing System (ILS) testing at NMIA, marking a crucial step in ensuring the airport’s readiness. Sanjay Shirsat, the newly appointed chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), recently conducted a site inspection at the airport. CIDCO holds a 26 per cent stake in the NMIA project.