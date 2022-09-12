Mumbai updates: IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra, Yellow for Mumbai

Orange alert by IMD: Heavy rainfall likely over next five days in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an orange alert (moderate to heavy rainfall) over the Konkan coast, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat for the coming five days.

IMD officer KS Hosalikar said, “The depression over Odisha coast is in favourable condition for good rainfall, along with a monsoon trough which is running along the west coast.”

According to the IMD, the monsoon will be active in the state for the next five days. There are also chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. This monsoonal condition is resulting in a likely orange alert over the Konkan coast and other parts of the state including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune and Satara.

Mumbai has been given a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) as of now but it will be updated according to the rainfall activity, added the department.

Read Also Orange alert by IMD: Heavy rainfall likely over next five days in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat