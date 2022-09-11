Mumbai: BMC to get 65 new buildings for civic schools | BL Soni

A total of 65 buildings, constructed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), will be handed over to the BMC as it needs space for civic schools. So far, eight buildings have already been handed over to the civic body.

This academic year around 1.25 lakh students took admission in the civic-run schools hence the BMC is falling short of classrooms. According to the city development plan, some lands are kept reserved for the BMC schools. The MHADA and SRA build structures on reserved plots and subsequently hand them over to the BMC. But the civic body needs certain permissions from various state departments and fire brigades before taking possession of these buildings.

However, the process is moving at a snail’s pace as some structures are ready since 2013 but their possession is still pending. So far, the BMC has acquired permissions for eight buildings which are 3-7 storeys.

BMC joint commissioner (Education & Vigilance) Ajit Kumbhar said, “We have already started classrooms in the eight buildings. We will get possession of the remaining buildings step by step. The students will be shifted to new buildings if the existing ones are derelict. Otherwise, we will start additional classrooms in these new buildings.”