Aaditya Thackeray's name appears in MCA-Kandivli club's defaulters list, management asks CEO to cancel membership

Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and his cousin (Yuva Sena office-bearer) Varun Sardesai have defaulted on their annual membership fees of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA, Kandivli), according to mid-day.com.

The MCA has written a letter to the CEO, Mumbai Cricket Association (Wankhede Stadium), asking for permission to cancel their memberships.

A total of 92 members including Thackeray and Sardesai have defaulted and so the MCA has demanded cancellation fo their membership.

According to the list, Aaditya Thackeray has not paid membership renewal fees for 2015-16 and 2016-17 while Rashmi Thackeray’s nephew, Varun Sardesai, has not paid the membership renewal fees since 2013-14.

The outstanding of the former Maharashtra minister amounts to Rs 3,933 for the year 2015-16 and Rs 4,008 for the year 2016-17 and jointly it amounts to Rs 7,941.

On the other hand, Sardesai has not paid membership renewal fees for the past 10 years. As per the MCA’s account details Sardesai’s total outstanding from 2013 till date (2022-23) is around Rs 38,515.

As per the report, the total outstanding of all defaulting members put together is said to be Rs 22,72,129.

Although multiple reminders were send to MCA, the management on August 3, wrote to C S Naik, CEO — Mumbai Cricket Association (Wankhede Stadium) asking for the permission to cancel the membership of these 92 erring people.

However, a senior MCA official who is aware of the defaulters list and letter asking for permission to cancel the membership, told mid-day, “Instead of cancelling the membership, we have asked to send one more (final reminder) notice asking members to clear renewal dues. If still they don`t clear their outstanding dues then authorities can proceed with action (cancellation of membership) as mentioned in the by-laws to deal with such cases.”

Responding to the default notice, Yuva Sena chief Thackeray said, “I wasn’t aware of the pending dues of these two particular years. I believe the records show the rest have been regularly paid. Will check with the office and MCA and clear the dues.”