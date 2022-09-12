Mumbai water woes: BMC to carry out survey in hilly areas of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli to improve supply

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to conduct a total station survey in the hilly areas of Ghatkopar and Vikhroli to improve the water supply. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1.70 crore.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily to the city. But many times residents in hilly areas or at the end of the distribution system experience inadequate supply or low water pressure.

So to improve the supply, in the last two months, the civic body has undertaken major works such as replacement of old pipelines and detection of leakages and contamination in South Mumbai and in the western suburbs.

The BMC last year conducted a similar survey at Cheetah Camp in Govandi and spent around Rs.1.35 crore on this project.

Now the civic body has invited tender for the survey in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli areas. The hilly areas have narrow ways with widths of less than two feet. The area has a network of pipelines but the population has increased in the last few years.

So, for the equal distribution of water in these areas, the hydraulic department will conduct an integrated study to lay a network, said a civic officer.

The BMC will conduct a total station survey of around 50 hectares. The layout will count the areas with width of lanes, slopes and the number of locals and huts. This survey will help in designing the water lines.

The project will help to improve water supply in the hilly areas here, claims the civic official.