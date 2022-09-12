e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill

Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill

Shockingly, before fleeing, these girls locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside so that the constable could not follow them.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Six minor girls escaped from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill | IStock images

Six girls escaped from the Government Girls Hostel located in the Govandi area of Mumbai by breaking the window and grill of the toilet.

Shockingly, before fleeing, these girls locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside so that the constable could not follow them.

All these six girls are minors. The police have been able to identify all the girls.

Local Police are investigating further in this matter.

Further information on the matter is awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill

Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra, Yellow for Mumbai

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Orange alert for Maharashtra, Yellow for Mumbai

Mumbai: Cops book four Sainiks for inflammatory comments against BJP leaders

Mumbai: Cops book four Sainiks for inflammatory comments against BJP leaders

Maharashtra: Pregnant tribal woman carried in makeshift stretcher due to lack of proper road,...

Maharashtra: Pregnant tribal woman carried in makeshift stretcher due to lack of proper road,...

Nagpur: Bank manager conned into transferring Rs 40 lakh

Nagpur: Bank manager conned into transferring Rs 40 lakh