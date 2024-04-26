Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Woman's Dead Body Found Stuffed Inside Sack In Uran | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified body of lady aged around 30 years old was found tied up in a sack at Uran on Chirner – Kharpada road on Thursday morning. The ‘Police Patil’ of Chirner village, Sanjay Patil (62), had gone for a morning walk at around 6pm when he noticed a foul smell near road side. “On going near the road side, I saw a sack that was in a steep area besides the road. I went near the sack and found a hand out of the sack and understood that it was a dead body and called up Uran police immediately,” Patil said.

The body which was decomposed is suspected to have been dumped there around three to four days back. “The body was highly decomposed. The legs were tied in a separate pink sack and the whole body was then put into another sack. There are no injury marks seen on the body so it is suspected that she could have been strangulated but we are awaiting the post mortem report,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam from Uran Police Station said.

The police have started checking the missing person’s complaint of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai and have found one matching to the description of the dress found on the body and the age of the unidentified lady. “The missing complaint is from Uran and we have asked the relatives to come to have a look at the corpse,” Nikam added.