Mumbai News: Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant With Indian Documents Booked By Police For Forgery

The police have booked a 60-year-old illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, who had entered India illegally in 1985 and has also managed to possess an Indian passport and Aadhar card. According to the police, the complainant in the case is constable A.B. Khedekar, who is posted with the Anti-Terror Cell of Nagpada police station.

Bangladeshi National Admits 28-Year Stay In Mumbai

On Thursday, the police had received information that one Mohammad Abdul Hussain Salimuddin Syed is a Bangladeshi infiltrator working at Arab Galli in Nagpada, Mumbai and he had entered India through an infiltration route from Chandpur district of Bangladesh.

Around 3:20 pm, the police team reached the spot and made inquiries with the suspect, who initially tried to give evasive replies, but later during sustained inquiries, he admitted being a Bangladeshi national and had been working in a mosque in Mumbai for the past 28 years.

Police Investigate Illegal Immigrant's Source Of Indian Documents

The police have seized Syed's Birth Certificate issued by the Bangladeshi government, his Indian passport and Indian Aadhar Card. On checking his mobile phone the police found several contacts of Bangladeshi citizens.

Syed also told the police that he had procured Indian identity documents for his convenient stay in India. The police are now probing from where he had got his Indian identity documents made and who had helped him in the said crime.

A case has been registered by the police under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.