Mumbai News: Private Company Employee Scammed Of ₹2.73 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Scheme

A 53-year-old woman filed a case of fraud at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police station. The woman, who works as an administrative officer in a company located at Nariman Point, received a call around 10 am on April 18 while she was in the office.

The caller introduced himself as Pradeep Sawant from the Mumbai Cyber Branch. The scammer further stated that it was found in his investigation that on January 15, an account was opened at Andheri East ICICI Bank with the victim's Aadhaar card number. Similarly, the Aadhaar card has been used to open several accounts across the country.

Afterwards, the scammer gave the woman an account number and asked her to transfer money into it. The scammer mentioned the name Mohammad Ismail Malik and sent his photo to the victim's WhatsApp, asking if she recognized him, to which the woman denied.

A police officer revealed that the accused informed the victim woman that this man is trapped in a drugs case and has used your Aadhaar card in the bank account, so your bank account needs to be investigated.

Victim Cheated of Rs. 2.73 Lakh Through False Promises

The accused told the victim to transfer her money into an account, assuring her that after a thorough investigation, her money would be returned. In this way, the woman transferred Rs. 2.73 lakh. Afterward, she was informed that even after returning home, the Skype account should not be closed.

On the second day, the woman tried to contact the same Skype ID again, but the number was switched off. She realised she had been cheated, so she went to the MRA Marg police station and filed an FIR.