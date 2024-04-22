Mumbai: Cyber Crimes Such As Phishing, Crypto, Job, Investment Fraud Increased In 2024, Reveals Data |

Mumbai: Cyber crimes such as Phishing /MIM Attack/ Spoofing Mail, Customs/Gift Fraud, Job Fraud, Investment Fraud and crypto-currency fraud have seen significant increase in the first quarter of this year, as compared to the cases registered during the same period in 2023, revealed statistics of Mumbai Police.

According to the statistics, from January to March this year, 1333 cyber-crime cases were registered, as compared to 1205 cases registered in 2023. However, there has been an increase in cyber-crime related cheating cases with 801 cases registered this year, as compared to 606 cases registered in 2023. Of the 1333 cases registered this year, 220 cases have been detected and 290 persons have been arrested, statistics revealed.

A closer analysis of cyber-crime related cheating cases revealed that, maximum cases are related to investment fraud (170), followed by job fraud (158), followed by online purchase fraud (28), fake website fraud (28), customs/gift fraud (25), loan fraud (18), crypto-currency fraud (10), insurance/provident fund fraud (03), and admission fraud (02).

Cases that had seen increasing trend were phishing /MIM attack/ spoofing mail with 22 cases registered in 2024 as compared to 13 cases in 2023, Job Fraud (158 cases in 2024 and 65 cases in 2023), investment fraud (170 cases in 2024 and 23 cases in 2023) and crypto-currency fraud (10 cases in 2024 and 08 cases in 2023).

The statistics also revealed that some of the cyber-crime cases had shown diminishing trend this year, which included Obscene Email/SMS/MMS/Post (61), fake social media profile/ morphing email/ SMS (35), Credit Card / Online Fraud (318), fake website (28), hacking (07), sextortion (13), Custom/Gift Fraud (17), Purchase fraud (28) and data theft (05).