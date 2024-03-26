Thane Crime: Woman Trying To Redeem ₹9,000 Reward Points, Lose ₹1.25 Lakh To Cyber Frauds

Woman Trying To Redeem ₹9,000 Reward Points, Lose ₹1.25 Lakh To Cyber Frauds | Representational pic

Thane: A 50-year-old woman was scammed by cyber-criminals after they induced her to click a phishing link to earn reward points from her bank and then siphoned money from her bank account. According to the police, the victim is a resident of Naupada in Thane. On March 05, when the victim was at home, she received a text message which she believed was sent by the bank in which she has an account.

The message informed the victim that she had earned Rs 9850 reward points which would expire the same day if she did not redeem them. A link was shared in the message and the victim was directed to click the link for further procedure.

After clicking the said link, the victim was directed to a web page which had the logo and details of the bank. The victim was asked to share her bank account details on the said link.

Once the victim shared the details, she received an OTP, which she shared on the link after which she received a transaction alert message from her bank informing that Rs 1.25 lakh had been debited from her bank account.

The victim then got in touch with the customer care of her bank and was informed that she had been duped by cyber-criminals. The victim then got her bank account blocked.

She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (punishment for identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The victim has provided details of the mobile numbers, fraudulent link, trading app details and beneficiary account details to the police in her complaint.