Mumbai: May Heat Helps Western Railway Break Record For Highest No Of AC Tickets Issued; Over 1.6L Tickets Sold Within 6 Days |

Mumbai: On the 6th of May, 2024, the Western Railway (WR) achieved a significant milestone with the highest number of season tickets issued for Air Conditioned (AC) local trains since their introduction. A total of 3737 season tickets were issued, marking a historic moment for WR's suburban section.

This record-breaking figure surpassed the previous high of 3717 tickets, which was recorded on the 5th of February, 2024. Additionally, the third-highest number of season tickets, 3673, was noted on the 15th of April, 2024. These numbers reflect a consistent upward trend in the preference for AC local services among commuters.

In the month of May 2024, up to the 6th, a total of 1,60,645 tickets have been booked for AC local trains. This represents a remarkable increase of more than 30% compared to the same period last year. The surge in bookings underscores the growing popularity of AC local trains among passengers traveling on the WR suburban network.

An official from WR commented on the trend, stating, "The popularity of AC local services among commuters over WR is growing day by day." This observation is supported by the continuous increase in the number of passengers opting for AC local trains.

Currently, the Western Railway operates 96 AC services on weekdays, utilizing 7 rakes on its suburban section. This extensive network of AC local trains provides commuters with a comfortable and convenient travel option, particularly during the hot summer months.

Apart from that in a move aimed at enhancing commuter comfort and convenience, Western Railway (WR) also considering to introduce another rake of air-conditioned local trains in the near future. Sources within the railway authority have revealed that a few more rakes of 12-car air-conditioned local trains have already been allotted to WR, with one of them expected to be inducted shortly.

The decision comes amidst increasing demand from passengers for improved travel amenities, particularly during the scorching summer months. With temperatures rising, the introduction of additional air-conditioned trains is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters navigating the bustling Mumbai suburban network.

The forthcoming induction of the new rake underscores WR's commitment to modernizing its fleet and elevating the commuting experience for millions of passengers who rely on its services daily. As one of the busiest railway networks in the country, WR's initiative to expand its air-conditioned train fleet aligns with the broader goal of enhancing public transportation infrastructure and promoting sustainable mobility in urban areas.

Passengers eagerly await the introduction of the new rake, anticipating a more comfortable and enjoyable commuting experience in the months ahead.