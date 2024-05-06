Mumbai: Western Railway Collects ₹20.84 Crore As Fine During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In April 2024

FPJ

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains & holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers. The highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives in the month of April 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs 20.84 Crore, which also includes Rs 5.57 Cr from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of April 2024, an amount of Rs 20.84 crore was recovered through detection of 2.94 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of April, WR realized fines amounting to Rs 5.57 crore through detection of 98 thousand cases over Mumbai Suburban section. To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are also being carried out. As a result of these drives more than 4000 unauthorized passengers have been penalized in April 2024 and Rs 13.71 lakhs collected in fines.

In addition to this, Western Railway also conducted the “BATMAN 2.0” ticket checking drive, which aims to put a check on the nuisance of unauthorized ticket travelling during the night hours. This initiative will deter the commuters from travelling without ticket or travelling in higher class, especially, during night time. Under this initiative, the BATMAN squad collected fines to the tune of almost Rs 3.40 lakh during the intervening nights of 03rd/04th and 04th/05th May, 2024.

Western Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets.