 Mumbai News: Sanyam Rang Utsav Marks Grand Start Of Diksha Mahotsav In Borivali
Sanyam Rang Utsav, marking the first day of Diksha Mahotsav, began in Borivali on February 4. Over 700 sadhus and sadhvis entered Adhyatma Nagari as 64 Jain devotees prepared for diksha through rituals, exhibitions, and devotional ceremonies attended by thousands.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
​Mumbai: ​Sanyam Rang Utsav, the first day of Diksha Mahotsav in Borivali, where 64 members of the Jain community will embrace diksha (initiation), began on 4 February.

​More than 700 sadhus and sadhvis entered the specially created Adhyatma Nagari at 7 am. The ceremonial entry procession also saw the participation of diksharthis from various states across India, accompanied by their families.

The Adhyatma Nagari was inaugurated by Rajeshbhai Shah, a resident of the United States, who also generously contributed to the event and had the honour of inaugurating the Diksha Mandap.

​On this occasion, an exhibition showcasing the monumental initiatives undertaken by the Adhyatma Parivar Sanstha for the Jain Shasan was opened to the public. The exhibition featured visually captivating and artistic presentations, conveying meaningful insights on leading a purposeful human life.

​The Jain Shasan Shauryagatha, aimed at inspiring zeal and courage for the protection of religion, was also inaugurated on Wednesday. Thousands of visitors are attending the hourly presentations of the Shauryagatha.

1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Rejects Abu Salem’s Parole Plea Over Law And Order...
​On the first day of the festival, ceremonial baskets containing the Diksha essentials of the diksharthis were decorated in the afternoon. This was followed by the ritual of anointing the Diksha garments with auspicious saffron tilak and the traditional mehndi ceremony for the diksharthis.

​The special evening Sandhya Bhakti was followed by a ceremony later at night when thousands gathered to witness the Vandoli of the 64 Mumukshu Ratnas, immersed in profound feelings of renunciation.

