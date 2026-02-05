Why Was Merger Talk Held During Final Rites? Asks NCP State Chief Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare | File Pic

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare, criticised indirectly to NCP SP's leaders who have been talking of merger of two NCP parties since the death of Ajit Pawar. He questioned the timing of discussions related to the merger of two parties, asking why such talks took place at the same venue? where the mortal remains of late Ajit Pawar were kept for public homage.

In an interview to a private news channel, Tatkare raised concerns over the urgency shown by some leaders of NCP SP party in giving interviews and discussing a possible merger even before the last rites of Ajit Pawar were performed. “When the body was kept for final respects, why was there any discussion about a merger at that place? What was the hurry to speak to the media before the funeral?” he asked.

Tatkare said he was informed that leaders seen in a video on the day of the final rights were discussing contesting elections together on the ‘clock’ symbol. “I was not present there. The discussion was about elections on one symbol. Then where did the merger issue come from?” he said. He added that the swearing-in of Sunetra Pawar and the merger talks were being mixed up deliberately. “Does raising the merger issue mean someone else was being considered for the post of Deputy Chief Minister? As a party, we have been elected independently,” Tatkare asserted.

Responding to criticism over the timing of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister, Tatkare clarified that the oath ceremony took place after the completion of three days of rituals, nearly 72 hours later. “There is no reason to call it a hurried decision,” he said.

He explained that after observing the official mourning period, a meeting of the legislature party was convened on the fourth day, following which the Chief Minister requested the Governor to administer the oath.

Speaking about Ajit Pawar’s political stand, Tatkare said that in 2019, Pawar had expressed his desire to form a government with the BJP. “We are part of the NDA and will continue our journey with the NDA. I have stated this repeatedly while Ajit Dada was alive,” he said. On the issue of the next NCP president, Tatkare said the party would take a decision keeping in mind the emotions and sentiments of MLAs and party workers.

Tatkare further said that Ajit Pawar himself had clarified in a press conference that elections should be contested together and on one symbol — the ‘clock’. He added that Pawar had personally instructed him to convey to district presidents that candidates should be fielded on the clock symbol wherever possible. Reflecting on his political journey, Tatkare said he has been in politics for 40 years and has worked closely with Ajit Pawar since 1999, always abiding by his decisions.

Tatkare also demanded a thorough investigation into the plane crash in which Ajit Pawar lost his life. He said a request has been made to the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for a high-level inquiry and urged that the truth be brought before the people of Maharashtra and the country at the earliest.

On the Parth Pawar Mundwa land scam issue, Tatkare said that Ajit Pawar himself had asked for a high-level probe. “The inquiry report has already been submitted to the state government. There is no need to say anything further on this matter,” he added.

