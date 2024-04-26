MHA Orders Inquiry Against Former NCB DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh In Disproportionate Assets Case | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: An enquiry has been ordered into the alleged disproportionate assets of 1996 Odisha Cadre IPS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Deputy Director General (DDG) Sanjay Kumar Singh by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after the senior officer took voluntary retirement last week. He was the probe officer into the Cordelia Cruise drug bust case and gave clean chit to Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan booked in a narcotics case by NCB Mumbai on 2021 Gandhi Jayanti.

The confidential Office Memorandum issued late Thursday by the MHA, Police Division, under secretary Sanjeev Kumar accessed by the Free Press Journal has tasked the Internal Security -II division of the ministry to probe the complaints against the former NCB DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh and take appropriate action.

The controversial IPS officer had allegedly secured management quota admission for his son Saksham in 2023 at DY Patil Medical College, Nerul and paid whopping fees amounting to Rs 1.25 crore. The complaint has alleged the NCB DDG had earlier paid over a crore for his son in Jaipur Medical College in 2022 and later took admission in DY Patil in 2023 paying Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 35 lakhs which were way above his known source of income.

Sanjay Kumar had submitted a notice for voluntary retirement on the last day of February which was accepted by the Odisha government after relaxing the mandatory three months wait period and will be relieved from the service on last day of April. He was to retire next year on superannuation completing 28 years of police service.

“After low grades in Jaipur Medical College, Saksham secured management position quota seat in DY Patil Medical College on payment of over Rs 1.60 crore which is disproportionate to the known source of income declared by IPS Sanjay Kumar Singh,” reads the complaint letter. The disproportionate assets enquiry also includes a 4BHK benami flat acquired in Navi Mumbai by the senior IPS when posted in NCB, Mumbai.

Read Also MHA Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules Today

Another senior NCB official Gynaneshwar Singh who gave clean chit to Aryan Khan along with DDG Sanjay Kumar was also given marching orders last week. The 1999 Himachal cadre IPS and NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) Gynaneshwar Singh was removed as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) by MHA.