MHA Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules Today

The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 rules today, reports said. Earlier, reports had indicated that the home ministry would notify the CAA rules before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is imposed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The rules will specify the proof needed by applicants to demonstrate their qualification for citizenship under the CAA.

What does CAA say?

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.

CAA sparked nation-wide protests

The introduction of the CAA triggered significant controversy and widespread protests throughout India. Critics contended that it discriminates against Muslims and undermines the secular principles upheld in the Indian Constitution. Conversely, the government defended the legislation as a humanitarian initiative intended to safeguard persecuted religious minorities from neighboring nations.

According to the report, it is unlikely that proof of religious persecution will be required, as it will be assumed that those who migrated did so because of persecution or the fear of persecution.

CAA not implemented due to lack of notification of rules

Although the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 11, 2019, and it was officially notified on December 12 of the same year, the contentious law has not been put into effect due to the lack of notification of the rules.