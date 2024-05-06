Mumbai: Man Circulating Obscene Video Of Woman For 4 Years Detained At City Airport

Mumbai: Man Circulating Obsense Video Of Woman For 4 Years Detained At City Airport | Representative Image

Mumbai: For the past 4 years, a person who had been spreading obscene videos on social media to defame a young woman has been detained at Mumbai Airport. The Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular against the accused.

A police officer disclosed that the individual against whom the case was filed resided in both Dubai and Malaysia. The individual, identified as Harjyot Singh Sukhdev Singh, had assaulted the victim, recording the incident on his mobile phone.

Furthermore, threats were issued to disseminate the video on social media if anyone was informed about the assault. Consequently, the victim refrained from confiding in anyone out of fear of facing defamation.

After the accused posted relevant video on social media, the victim filed a complaint against Harjot Singh with the Punjab Police. Subsequent investigation led to charges including sexual harassment and death threats under the Information Technology Act.

However, before the case was filed, Singh had already fled to Dubai from Punjab. Upon learning of his escape abroad during the investigation, the police issued a lookout circular against him.

Harjot Singh, who had been residing in Dubai and Malaysia, was detained two days ago upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. He was then handed over to the Sahar police for further proceedings.

Read Also Mumbai Court Summons Cricketer Prithvi Shaw On Social Media Influencer Petition

The Sahar police later informed the Punjab police about the situation. Following this, a specialized team from the Punjab police arrived in Mumbai and took Harjot Singh into their custody on Sunday.